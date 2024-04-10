Where Marcus Samuelsson Ate

New York Magazine’s tenth “Yesteryear” issue celebrates the history of New York City through its restaurants and who ate there. Chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson has become a core part of this history, taking inspiration from the cultural depth of the New York food scene to open restaurants like Red Rooster, Hav & Mar, and Metropolis, which opened in the Financial District at the end of last year.

Samuelsson joined us at Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare to look back at the restaurants that inspired him and the way they shaped the culinary scene in New York.